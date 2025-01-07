Prashant Kishore's health deteriorates as he continues hunger strike at home over BPSC exam row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor

BPSC exam row: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore's health deteriorated on Tuesday while continuing his hunger strike at home to press demand for cancellation of the exam over allegations of question paper leak in the recently conducted 70th Combined Preliminary Exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

This came a day after he was granted unconditional bail, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Kishor is adamant about continuing his fast-unto-death, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

Prashant Kishor arrest

Kishor, who was on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan in Patna was arrested early on Monday morning. According to a senior police officer, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal." Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.

According to Jan Suraaj party's supporters, police took Kishor to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. They also alleged that security personnel manhandled and slapped Kishor while taking him into custody. Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters, who were on a dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by police on Monday morning."

Prashant Kishor's hunger strike

It should be mentioned here that Kishor had been observing the hunger strike since January 2, supporting students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam following allegations of a question paper leak. Meanwhile, following Kishor's arrest, tensions escalated in the area as a clash broke out between police and supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor. Kishor's arrest triggered widespread condemnation from his supporters, who accused the government of attempting to silence the protest out of fear of the unity Kishor had fostered among the masses.

