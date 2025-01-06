BPSC exam row: What has caused stir in Bihar? Prashant Kishor and students’ demands explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of various students organisations break the police barricade during a protest march

BPSC exam row: A severe cold wave has gripped several parts of North India, but the students in Bihar's Patna are out on the streets demanding justice and the cancellation of the exam over allegations of question paper leak in the recently conducted 70th Combined Preliminary Exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The anger among students towards the commission is escalating, and the protests have created a stir in Bihar's political landscape. The issue has caught the attention of several prominent figures like Khan Sir and Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore, with many involved in the matter.

The controversy surrounding the BPSC has intensified as Prashant Kishor, who had been observing the hunger strike since January 2, was arrested today from the protesting site at Gandhi Maidan in Patna by the Bihar Police. However, hours later, he was granted bail by the civil court.

Why are the students protesting?

On December 13, the BPSC 70th Combined Preliminary Examination was held at multiple centers across Bihar, with over five lakh students sat for the exam. However, reports of irregularities emerged from the Bapu Pariksha Parisar exam center in Patna, where delays in paper distribution and a paper leak were reported. This led to the controversy gaining traction. Following the paper leak incident, students erupted in protest, leading to widespread demonstrations in Patna.

The BPSC, on the other hand, had denied the allegations and claimed that the allegations were 'a conspiracy' to force the exam's cancellation. However, the BPSC later ordered a retest for select candidates, held on January 4 at 22 centers in Patna. Of 12,012 candidates eligible for the retest, 8,111 downloaded their admit cards, and 5,943 appeared for the examination.

This has been resented by some of the candidates who hold that such an arrangement militated against the principle of ensuring a "level playing field".

How BPSC exam row escalated?

The BPSC prelims exam took place at 912 centers across Bihar, but a disturbance occurred at a center in Patna due to allegations of delayed distribution of question papers. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh quickly arrived at the scene. In the midst of rising tension, invigilator Ram Iqbal Singh (58) suffered a cardiac arrest. The Patna administration rushed him to the hospital, but protesting students blocked the route. During the chaos, Patna DM Singh slapped a student, intensifying the anger of the protesters.

On December 18, students began protesting at two locations in Patna, demanding a retest of the BPSC exam and the withdrawal of FIRs filed against several students during the initial protest at the Patna center. Tensions rose after a student named Sonu Kumar, who had been preparing for the BPSC exam, allegedly died by suicide on December 24. Although no suicide note was found, Sonu's family told the police that he had been under significant pressure and was "desperate to get a job." His death further intensified the students' protests.

Prashant Kishor joins BPSC aspirants' protest

On December 25, the police resorted to lathi charges, water cannons, and mild force to disperse the protesting students, resulting in minor injuries to some of them. Later that evening, Prashant Kishor visited the protest site at Gardanibagh, where he interacted with the students and called for a march to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 27.

On December 30, the Nitish-led NDA government extended an offer for students to meet Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to discuss their concerns. However, no resolution was achieved during the meeting. Former IPS officer RK Mishra, who led the student delegation, was unable to make any progress, and the government remained silent regarding the demand for a retest.

Prashant Kishor then set a 48-hour deadline for the government to act, after which he began a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, three days after giving a "48-hour ultimatum" to the Nitish Kumar government for acting on the demand, raised by aggrieved candidates.

What is demand of the students?

The candidates, who have been protesting, are seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) due to allegations of a question paper leak in all centres, arguing that re-examination in just one centre would be unfair.

"My demands include cancellation of the exam and holding of fresh tests. I also seek action against corrupt officials who had allegedly put posts, to be filled by the exams, on sale," Kishor told reporters.

