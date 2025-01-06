BPSC protest: Patna police detains Prashant Kishor from Gandhi Maidan | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Prashant Kishore detained on Monday

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, who was sitting on an indefinite strike, was detained by Patna police at around 4 am on Monday. The police also vacated Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike seeking action against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak. Furthermore, police also checked all the vehicles leaving from Gandhi Maidan. Patna police is now taking Kishor to Naubatpur from AIIMS.

Prashant Kishor detained

Election strategist-turned political leader, Kishor was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since January 2 seeking cancellation of BPSC 70th CCE exam over alleged paper leak and other irregularities. Patna police took Kishor into an ambulance. Jan Suraaj party also claims that police slapped Kishor.

Before being detained, the Jan Suraaj chief said that the party would file a petition in the High Court on January 7 over BPSC irregularities. "It is not a matter of decision for us whether we will continue this (protest) or not. We will continue doing what we are doing now, there will be no change in it...We (Jan Suraaj Party) will file a petition in the High Court on the 7th," said Prashant Kishor.

BPSC protests

On Sunday, Kishor also urged the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to lead the protest as he is the Leader of Opposition (LoP). "He (Tejashwi Yadav) is a tall leader. He is also the LoP. He should have led the protests. I have been telling them to lead the protest. We will step aside. He said that he was coming to Gandhi Maidan with five lakh people. Students (and their issues) should be talked about. Politics can happen whenever. We don't have any party banner here. We care about the agenda of the students," the Jan Suraaj founder told media.

While addressing the media and gathering at the protest site and targeted the Bihar government. He said, "If the government is stubborn to not listen to people, then we are also stubborn to make them budge. We will do whatever it takes, if the life gets in danger, let it be. We are not going to back out. The government will have to take cognisance of people's grievance. Whatever is happening in last 20-25 years in Bihar, we cannot let it continue. It cannot happen that people don't stand here with us."