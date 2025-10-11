Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 out on secondary.biharboardonline.com; know how to raise objections Bihar DElEd answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to raise objection on Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 is October 13.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the Bihar DElEd exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to raise objection on Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 is October 13. The Bihar DElEd first phase exam 2025 conducted between August 26 and September 13.

Bihar DElEd answer key 2025: How to download at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download Bihar DElEd answer key 2025. To download DElEd answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on the answer key PDF link. Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save Bihar DElEd answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF link

Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on Bihar DElEd answer key objection window link Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Bihar DElEd result date 2025

Bihar DElEd result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com after reviewing the challenges made on the answer key. Bihar DElEd result once announced, the scorecard will be made available for download on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

For details on Bihar DElEd exam 2025, please visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.