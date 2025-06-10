Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 11,389 vacancies at bstc.bihar.gov.in, details here Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 registrations are underway. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so by visiting the official website- bstc.bihar.gov.in. The registration window will remain active till June 13. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more.

The registration process for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for more than 11,000 vacancies is underway on the official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission. All those who wish to submit their application forms can do so by visiting the official website - bstc.bihar.gov.in. The registration window will remain active till June 13.

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 11,389 positions

General: 3,134 positions

EWS: 784 positions

SC: 2,853 positions

ST: 121 positions

EBC: 3,117 positions

BC: 933 positions

BC Female: 447 positions

Who is eligible?

Candidates holding B.SC Nursing OR Diploma/Certificate in Nursing and are registered in the State Nursing Council are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years; Maximum 37 years for male; 40 years for female

(There is age relaxation in the age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved category).

How to fill application form?

Visit the official website of BSTC - bstc.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the 'Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 application form'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: 600/-

SC / ST / PH: 150/-

Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Fee Mode Only.

Documents Required

Original Matriculation Certificate

GNM/ BSc (Nursing) mark sheet and original certificate/ provisional certificate from a recognized institute.

Registration certificate of being registered from Bihar Nursing Registration Council.

Certificate of suitability of the candidate for the session from Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi for institutions located outside the state of Bihar.

Caste certificate/ Creamy layer free certificate/ Economically weaker section certificate.

Permanent Residence / Residential Certificate

Certificate of grandson / granddaughter / grandson / granddaughter of freedom fighter of Bihar state

Disability Certificate

Work Experience Certificate (in prescribed format).

