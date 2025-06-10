CBSE Recruitment 2025: Tier 2 exam dates announced for Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts CBSE has announced the exam dates for the Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts recruitment Tier 2. All those who have qualified the first tier exam are eligible to appear in Tier 2. Check here for the exam dates, admit card release date, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the conduct of the recruitment tier 2 exam for superintendent and junior assistant positions. All those who have qualified in the Tier-1 examination (held on 20th April 2025) can appear for Tier 2. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website- cbse.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the CBSE 2025 Tier 2 exam is scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Delhi. The Skill (Typing Test) for the Junior Assistant post will be conducted at Delhi during 03rd – 05th July 2025. The exact date of the Skill (typing) test will be displayed shortly in the candidates’ application log-in. The admit card with a schedule of examination and centre details will be displayed 02 days before the examination.

What does the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''In continuation to vacancy Notification No. CBSE/Rectt.Cell/14(87)/SA/2024 Dated 31st December 2024, the candidates shortlisted for Tier–2 for the post of Superintendent are hereby informed that the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct Tier-2 examination at Delhi on 05th July 2025. Similarly, the candidates shortlisted for Skill (Typing Test) for the post of Junior Assistant are informed that Skill (Typing Test) will be conducted at Delhi during 03rd – 05th July 2025. The exact date of the skill typing test will be displayed shortly in the candidates’ application log-in. The admit card with a schedule of examination and centre details will be displayed 02 days before the examination''.

Train fare Reimbursement

Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Tier 1 2025 exam on April 20, 2025, in cities other than Delhi/Noida/Faridabad/Gurugram/Ghaziabad can get their train fare reimbursement by submitting their train journey details claiming the fare and copy of cancelled cheque of their bank account during Tier-2/Skill (Typing) Test. The amount due to the candidates will be transferred to their accounts. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.