SSC CGL 2025 notification out – 14,582 vacancies announced, register now at ssc.gov.in | Full details inside The Staff Selection Commission has released the CGL 2025 notification. Candidates who wish to appear for the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the combined graduate level (CGL) 2025 notification. All those wishing to appear for the CGL 2025 exam can submit their online applications through the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the registration window will remain open until July 4. However, the last date for remitting the application fee is July 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their application forms between July 9 and 11.

The written examination is scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 30, 2025, at various exam centres for recruitment to numerous Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, Organisations of the Government of India, and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals. The exam will be conducted in two phases - Tier 1 and Tier 2.

This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 14582 vacancies; however, the final number of vacancies will be determined in due course. The official notice reads, "Updated vacancies, if any, along with postwise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in > For Candidates > Tentative Vacancy).

Who is eligible to apply?

Education: Candidates holding a degree in any subject are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - Minimum 18 years; Maximum 30 years

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information on the eligibility criteria.

SSC CGL 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

Click on 'apply'.

Now, click on 'SSC CGL 2025' online application.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Register by providing essential details.

Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out your details, upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SSC CGL 2025 application fee: Rs 100/- (Candidates can pay the fee online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.) Notably, there is no fee for women, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation. The online fee can be paid by candidates until July 5, 2025.

Selection Criteria

The selection process consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 will consist of Objective-Type, Multiple-Choice Questions set in English and Hindi, except for English Comprehension. There will also be negative marking for incorrect answers, with 0.50 marks deducted for each wrong response. The Tier 1 exam will comprise 100 questions, with a maximum of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours. Those who qualify in Tier 1 will be called for Tier 2.

