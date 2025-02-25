ASRB NET Notification 2025 out, check important dates, how to apply, fee, more ASRB NET 2025: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a notification for the combined examination for the National Eligibility Test (NET), the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), as well as the Subject Matter Specialist and Senior Technical Officer exams. Check details here.

ASRB NET Notification 2025: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has released a notification for combined examination for the national eligibility test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist and Senior Technical Officer. Candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned posts can do so from April 22 to May 21, 2025. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

According to the notification, ASRB NET 2025 CBT & prelims exam for ARS/SMS will be conducted between September 2nd and 4th. The combined mains descriptive exam for ARS/SMS is scheduled for December 7, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before submitting their online applications.

Who is eligible to appear in NET 2025, ARS 2025, SMS, and STO exam?

Candidates who have passed a master's degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

For NET: The candidate should have also attained the age of 21 years as on January 1, 2025. There is no upper age limit for appearing in NET.

For ARS: The age of the candidate should be between 21 years and 32 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

For SMS, STO: 21 years to 35 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website, asrb.org.in.

Navigate the link to the 'ASRB NET 2025' registration.

Select your preferred exam to apply - NET, ARS, SMS, STO.

Fill out the application form by providing essential details.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Registration Fee