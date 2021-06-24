UPSC ESE prelims admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE UPSC ESE prelims will be held on July 18

UPSC ESE prelims admit card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for the engineering services prelims examination. The candidates appeared for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- upsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the prelims exam will be held on July 18.

The general studies and engineering aptitude paper (paper-I) is scheduled to be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, while civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom. engg. (paper-II) will be conducted in the afternoon shift, from 2 to 5 pm.

UPSC ESE prelims admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'ESE Prelims 2021' admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration id/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The detail exam schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates can also check the details regarding the exam through the official website.

