UPSC engineering services prelims 2021 schedule released, check details

UPSC engineering services prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the engineering services prelims examination. As per the schedule, the prelims exam will be held on July 18.

The general studies and engineering aptitude paper (paper-I) is scheduled to be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, while civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom. engg. (paper-II) will be conducted in the afternoon shift, from 2 to 5 pm. The detail exam schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

The commission has also released the result of Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020. The IFS Main exam was conducted from February 28 to March 7. The candidates can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in. The selected candidates will now be called for the personality tests, the dates of which will be announced soon in the commission's website.

