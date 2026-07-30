TSLPRB Recruitment Drive 2026: Salary above one lakh, apply for 7437 SI, constable vacancies - details

Hyderabad:

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a recruitment notification across various posts, including sub-inspector, police constable, assistant sub-inspector, and fire inspector. As per the TSLPRB notification, the recruitment drive is being held for 7,437 vacancies across various disciplines.

The date for the registration process for the vacancies will be announced later, through a separate press release. Applications will go through the official TSLPRB website once the window opens: www.tgprb.in. The selected candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.15 lakh, however, it differs post-wise.

Vacancies

There are 7,437 openings for Sub-Inspectors, Police Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Driver and Mechanic posts. For details on post-wise vacancies, please visit the official portal - www.tgprb.in.

How to apply for the TSLPRB recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the TSLPRB official portal once the application link is activated. They will have to fill out the form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application.

Visit the official website of TSLPRB — tgprb.in

Click on the relevant notification link (SI, ASI, PC Civil, or PC Driver & Mechanic) and go to the registration page

Register using your mobile number and email, and enter your primary details, like name, date of birth, and category

Log in using the registration number and password and fill out the detailed application form

Upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature, and pay the prescribed application fee

Download a copy of your application form and save it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens, with the local/domicile requirements specified by the Telangana government Age is reckoned as on 1st July 2026; date of birth accepted only as per SSC/Matriculation certificate Additional age relaxation applies for SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates (5 years), State Government employees (up to 5 years), Ex-servicemen (3 years plus service length), and NCC Instructors (3 years) Candidates possessing a higher educational qualification than prescribed will also be considered eligible Candidates must meet prescribed visual standards: 6/6 distant vision and N0.5 near vision in both eyes, with no colour blindness, squint, or other disqualifying eye condition Candidates must be free of medical disqualifications including knock-knees, flat foot, varicose veins, hearing impairment, and physical handicap.

Pay scale

For the post of Sub Inspector, the candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 42,300 to 1,15,270, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor (men and women) - Rs 38,890 - 1,12,510. For details on post-wise pay scale, please visit the official website - tgprb.in.

Selection process

The selection process for the recruitment will comprise the following stages: Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

However, a Preliminary Written Test will not be conducted for Driver, Mechanic, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Fingerprint Bureau) positions. Applicants for these positions will need to submit the Part II application prior to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency.

For details on TSLPRB recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - tgprb.in.

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