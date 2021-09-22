UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam 2021: Admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card has been released.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 examination-2021 on its official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC examination 2021 will be conducted on October 3. The UPPSC Exam 2021 will begin at 11 am and it will end at 1 pm in examination centres at five districts in Uttar Pradesh-- Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Gorakhpur.

Candidates who are to appear for the Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 exam 2021 are advised to keep their two passport size photos and one photocopy of the ID card along with original ID proof at their allotted examination centre on the scheduled time of examination.

UPPSC Staff nurse admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in Under the 'ACTIVITY DASHBOARD' section, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE /SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM-2021" on the homepage Submit Candidate registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' option The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The UPPSC is conducting the Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 recruitment drive to fill 3012 vacancies. Out of the total, 2671 vacancies are for Female Candidates and 341 vacancies for Male Candidates.

