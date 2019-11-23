Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019: Last date of TS Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan application extended

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019: Last date of TS Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan application extended. Get details here

Telangana State Department of School Education has invited applications for 704 vacancies in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Recruitment 2019 or Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Recruitment 2019 in various posts. Aspirants who want to apply for the same can visit the official website -- samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in for registration. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

Earlier, November 23 i.e today was supposed to be the last date of the application process. However, the recruitment body has extended the last date of online application. Now, aspirants can submit online application on or before November 29. Candidates are advised to read details and apply through the direct link as soon as possible. Here are the details about the Telangana Sarwa Shiksha Abhiyan Recruitment 2019.

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts:

The Telangana State Department of School Education to recruit applicants for the post of MIS Coordinator System Analyst, Assistant Programmer, Inclusive Educational Resource Person and Data Entry Operator Posts. The total number of vacancies is 704.

MIS Coordinator - 144

System Analyst - 12

Assistant Programmer - 27

Inclusive Educational Resource Person - 383

Data Entry Operator - 138

Total - 704

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility:

Candidates' age must not be more than 34 years. Check the official notification for the details about age relaxation.

Candidates must have Degree/ Diploma/ B.Sc./ B.Com/ M.Com/ MCA/ B.Tech from recognized university.

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Announcement' section.

Step 3: Click on the link 'Click here for Online Application for the post of MIS Coordinators, System Analyst, Data Entry Operators, IERPs, Assistant Programmer in the office of DEOs & EO DPOs / MRCs/ Mandal Level'

Step 4: Click on 'Fee Payment' option.

Step 5: Enter your details correctly.

Step 6: Further click on other options provided on the application page like 'Payment Status', 'Fill Application Form', 'Application Receipts' and 'Retry Payment'.

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 | Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay 600 through online mode. It is to be noted that the application fee can only be paid through the online mode.

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 | Selection process:

The candidates will be recruited by Telangana SSA through Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

Direct link to Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019

Telangana SSA Recruitment 2019 -- Official Notification