SSC MTS Tier I Exam 2020 starts from October 5: Check exam pattern, marking scheme

Image Source : PTI/FILE SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2020 will start from October 5. Candidates can check details at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam or SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2020 will start from October 5. Earlier, the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 20. Candidates can find more information on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Examination 2020 is being held to hire candidates in the Multi-Tasking Force. Candidates are recruited in Group C, non Ministerial posts of various departments. Any candidate who has passed the Matriculation examination or any other equivalent exam from a recognised board can apply for the post. The process of selection for the post of SSC MTS consists of two exams.

SSC MTS 2020: Selection process

It will have Paper 1, Tier 1 Exam, and Paper 2, Tier-2 Exam. Both the exams are Computer Based Tests. The paper-2 exam will be conducted only for candidates who could qualify Paper 1 Exam.

The final merit list of the exam will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the Paper 1 Exam. However, candidates should meet the basic qualifying requirement for Paper-2.

SSC MTS 2020: Check exam pattern

SSC Tier I Exam will be a Computer Based Test. The exam will be Multiple Choice Question Based and it will be of Objective type. Candidates should note that the exam will consist of 100 questions with one mark each. for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam was supposed to be conducted from November 21, 2021. The exam has been postponed and as of now, the new exam date has not been announced yet. Details about SSC Tier 1 Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and other important details are mentioned here.

