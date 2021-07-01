SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result released, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result available at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2020 Paper 1 Result on its official website. The result is available for download at the website- ssc.nic.in. Exams for junior engineers were held from March 22 to 24 this year.

A total of 5711 candidates have been qualified to appear for paper II, of which 3826 candidates are from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Apart from SSC JE Paper 1 results, SSC JE cut-off details have also been released on ssc.nic.in. Take a look at SSC JE cut-off list.

The final answer key will be uploaded on the commission's website on July 7. "Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on July 10 on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their marks from 10.07.2021 to July 31 by using their registration ID and password," SSC notification mentioned.

The schedule of the descriptive paper (paper-II) of JE exam will be available on the commission's website. The candidates are advised to visit the website- ssc.nic.in for updates on exam.