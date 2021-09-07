Maharashtra PSC Prelims 2020 result declared: How to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra PSC Prelims 2020 result has been released on the official website of MPSC.

MPSC Prelims 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Prelims 2020 result has been released. Candidates who appeared for the MPSC Prelims exam 2020 can check their results on the official website, mpsc.gov.in. A total of 3214 have qualified for the mains examination.

The details on the mains exam will be declared soon by the commission. The qualified candidates will have to register online to appear for MPSC Mains 2020 exam. Candidates can check MPSC Prelims 2020 results through name or roll number. Approximately 2.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the MPSC 2020 examination, which was conducted on March 11.

MPSC Prelims 2020 result: How to download here

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission, mpsc.gov.in. Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the homepage. Click on the link “Advt.No.19/2019 State Services Preliminary Examination 2020-Result.” Candidates can save a copy of MPSC Prelims 2020 result for any future reference.

This recruitment exam aims at fulfilling the 200 vacant positions of Group A and Group B posts in various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government.

