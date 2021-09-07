West Bengal Constable Recruitment 2020 admit card released: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Constable recruitment exam 2020 admit card has been released.

West Bengal Constable Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination 2020 scheduled to recruit constables and lady constables in the state police. Candidates who applied for the WB Police recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in. The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on September 26, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

West Bengal Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on "Recruitment" in the 'Recruitment' section. Click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020". Now click on the 'Get Details' link that reads, "Download e-Admit Cards". Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TEST FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLES/LADY CONSTABLES IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2020". A new webpage will appear on the screen. Enter the login credentials. The admit card will display on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

READ| SSC CGL answer key 2021: Objection window to close today, know how to challenge

ALSO READ| UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to download