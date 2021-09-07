SBI Apprentice Admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI Apprentice exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20

SBI Apprentice Admit card 2021: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the apprentice recruitment exam. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download the admit card on the official website- sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Apprentice exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20.

SBI Apprentice Admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the website- sbi.co.in/careers Click on SBI Apprentice Admit card 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- user id and password SBI apprentice hall ticket will appear on screen Download SBI Apprentice Admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The selection process includes online written exam, test of local language, medical exam. There will be 25 questions each on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude for the written examination. Each question will be of one mark and to answer each section, candidates will get 15 minutes time.

For details on SBI apprentice recruitment, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.

