Kerala TET answer key 2021 released, how to check

Kerala TET answer key 2021: The provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 exam has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key, and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams on the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in before September 23.

KTET answer key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in On the home page, click on KTET answer key link for Category- I, II, III and IV KTET answer key will appear on the screen Download it, take a printout for further reference.

Following the objections raised, KTET final answer key and result will be released. The exam was conducted from August 31 to September 3. For details on Kerala TET recruitment process, please visit the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.