SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2026 declared at ssc.gov.in; 8071 shortlisted for PET, PST

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the result for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the MTS, Havaldar exam can check the result on the official website - ssc.gov.in. A total of 8071 candidates got shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

Over 8.04 lakh (8,04,633) candidates appeared in the Computer Based Exam held between February 4 and 20, 2026. The recruitment drive is being held for 1138 vacancies.

How to download SSC MTS, Havaldar roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to check PET, PST result. To download SSC MTS, Havaldar PET/ PST roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on PET/ PST roll number-wise list PDF link. SSC MTS, Havaldar PET/ PST roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC MTS, Havaldar roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS, Havaldar roll number-wise PDF list link

SSC MTS, Havaldar roll number-wise PDF list will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC MTS, Havaldar roll number-wise PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF on the official portal - ssc.gov.in. To download SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF list, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF link. MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off PDF link

SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC MTS, Havaldar cut off list PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

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