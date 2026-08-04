Star batter missing as Team India reaches Sri Lanka for Test series in bid to revive WTC campaign

New Delhi:

The Shubman Gill-led Indian team on Tuesday landed in Sri Lanka ahead of a crucial two-match Test series, beginning August 15. Sri Lanka Cricket shared pictures of the Indian side reaching the island nation for the series, which is very crucial for both sides in the context of the World Test Championship final. However, one crucial member missing from the team that reached the island nation was reportedly Sai Sudharsan.

As per a report in Sportsar, Sudharsan did not travel with the Indian team on August 4 as he is rehabilitating from his injury at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. Sudharsan suffered a toe injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is rehabilitating at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru and was not on the flight that reached the island nation. He was named in India's squad for the two-match series subject to fitness clearance as India hope he recovers in time for the series.

India will be playing two crucial Tests from August 15-19 (Galle) and from August 23 to 27 (Colombo). Ahead of the series, the Shubman Gill-led side will also be playing in a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, starting from August 7.

The warm-up fixture was initially scheduled to span four days, but was reduced to three, with SLC confirming the same through a social media post. "Team India will play a 3-day warm-up game instead of the originally scheduled four-day fixture," SLC said in a social media post on August 2.

Ahead of the assignment, the Men in Blue have hit the Sri Lankan shores. In the pictures shared by the SLC, Gill is seen leading his troops with bags in their hands and smiles flowing all across.

India in precarious position in WTC table

Meanwhile, India are in a precarious position in the WTC 2025-27 points table. They have won just four of the nine matches they have played in this cycle, with four losses and one draw in them. The two-time WTC finalists have a PCT of 48.15 with 52 points and sit in fifth position, just below the hosts of their two-match series, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan side has just one win, two draws and one loss in the four matches they have played this cycle. They have 20 points and a PCT of 41.67.

India need to bounce back

India would have to bounce back strongly as they have had a mediocre campaign. They have played three series in this cycle. India played a sensational 2-2 draw against England in a five-match series, defeated West Indies 2-0 in a two-match series at home, but lost a two-game rubber to South Africa 2-0 at home.

India have bolstered their preparations against spinners for the series as spinners are expected to rule the roost in Sri Lanka. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the two Indian openers, trained extensively against the spinners ahead of the departure to the island nation.

Meanwhile, India were to take spinners Tanush Kotian (offspin), Vipraj Nigam (legspin), Shivang Kumar (left-arm wrist spin) and Harsh Dubey (left-arm orthodox) with them as net bowlers to Sri Lanka to prepare more for the spin challenge they would encounter across the two Tests.

India are already without their talisman Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. They would look to others for regular strikes in the absence of their go-to man. Auqib Nabi has been drafted in as Bumrah's replacement, although it remains to be seen how he will handle the rigours of international test cricket, having passed the domestic red-ball cricket with flying colours.

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