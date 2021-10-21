Kerala KTET 2021 May result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download KTET 2021 score card at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2021 May result: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 exam. The candidates who have appeared in the state TET exam can check result and download score card on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET May exam was conducted from August 31 to September 3.

KTET May 2021 Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on KTET May Result link A new page will appear on the screen Enter your login credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth KTET May result will appear on the scereen Download KTET score card, take a print out for further reference.

KTET exam was conducted from August 31 to September 3. KTET is being conducted for the recruitment of teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. For details on KTET recruitment, please visit the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

