ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 10th pass students open

ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021:Various posts of the heavy vehicle driver, light vehicle driver, cook, fireman, and catering attendant.

ISRO Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of the heavy vehicle driver, light vehicle driver, cook, fireman, and catering attendant. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the application forms will be made available from August 24 and the last date to submit an application for the job is September 6.

Candidates can apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2021 at the official website of LPSC-- lpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted with the aim to fill a total of 8 posts at ISRO LPSC.

ISRO LPSC recruitment 2021: vacancy details

• Heavy vehicle driver: 2 posts

• Light vehicle driver: 2 posts

• Cook: 1 post

• Fireman: 2 posts

• Catering attendant: 1 post

Candidates willing to apply for the job must note that the minimum educational qualification required to get these posts is a class 10 or SSLC pass. Candidates must be of 25 years for the firemen and catering attendant post and 35 years for other posts as of September 6.

