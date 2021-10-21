IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 result declared, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB PO Main result will be available on the official website till November 19.

IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the RRB PO Main exam. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the scorecard on the official website- ibps.in. The RRB PO Main result will be available on the official website till November 19.

The RRB PO Officer Scale- 1 Main exam was earlier held on September 25.

IBPS RRB PO Main 2021 result: How to check

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS RRB PO Main result 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- User Id and Password IBPS RRB PO Main result will appear on screen Download RRB PO Main score card, take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with allowances additional. For details on RRB PO recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

