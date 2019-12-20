Assam Irrigation Department invites applications on 643 Posts, Apply Now

Irrigation department of Assam has invited the applications on various posts which includes Junior Assistant, Section Assistant, Power Pump Operator, Primary Investigator and Others. The Department has invited the candidates to apply on the 643 posts. Candidates interested and eligible for these posts as per the department's norms and rules may apply on or before January 8, 2020 from now.

Candidates who lift certificate/degree of H.S.L.C/H.S.S.L.C/Degree/Certificate of Draughtsmanship in Civil/ Mechanical/Polytechnic/Engineering have a great opportunity. One should apply in Irrigation Department Assam Recruitment 2020 having any out of these.

Candidates who will be selected for the various post under irrigation department of Assam after getting across these exams will get a scale pay of Rs. 14,000 - 60500, grade pay of Rs. 6800.

A brief for the respective recruitment notification is below : -

Important Dates:

Starting date for applying online: 20 December 2019

Last Date for submitting online form: 08 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

Total Number of Posts-643

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Civil)-21

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Mechanical)-01

Junior Assistant (HOD Level)-23

Junior Assistant (District Level)-159

Section Assistant-397

Power Pump Operator-41

Primary Investigator-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Civil) - Certificate of Draughtsmanship in Civil or passed the two years course of 3 years Diploma Course in Civil from a Recognized Polytechnic/Engineering institution.

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Mechanical) - Certificate of Draughtsmanship in Mechanical or passed the two years course of 3 years Diploma Course in Mechanical from a Recognized Polytechnic/Engineering institution.

Junior Assistant (HOD Level) - A candidate must have passed Degree Examination in any discipline from a Recognized University or any Examination declared equivalent thereto having Computer knowledge (MS office compulsory).

Junior Assistant (District Level) - A candidate must have passed Degree Examination in any discipline from a Recognized University or any Examination declared equivalent thereto having Computer knowledge(MS office compulsory).

Section Assistant-H.S.S.L.C or equivalent (10+2 Examination) passed from any recognized Board/Council.

Power Pump Operator-H.S.L.C or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board/Council with ITI Certificate in Mechanical or Electrical or passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination with minimum 8 years experience as Helper.

Primary Investigator-H.S.S.L.C or equivalent (10+2 Examination) passed from any recognized Board/Council in any stream with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

Pay Scale:

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Civil)-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 6800

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Mechanical)-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 6800

Junior Assistant (HOD Level)-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 6200

Junior Assistant (District Level)-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 6200

Section Assistant-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 5600

Power Pump Operator-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 5000

Primary Investigator-Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay Rs 6200

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online in the link which would be available in the department web site https://irrigation.assam.gov.in from 20 December 2019 to 08 January 2020.

