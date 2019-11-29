RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: This is what Railways said on PwDs protest

Image Source : FILE RRB Group D Recruitment 2019

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 | The Railways said that the demands related to the appointment of PwDs candidates has been met considering rules and they are finding ways to accomplish all the requirements of the aspirants of PwDs category. But Railways can not fulfil the illegitimate demands of PwD protesters at Mandi House, New Delhi. The protesters, who applied for Railway Group D jobs, once again staged a dharna at Mandi House on Wednesday demanding a job under Divyang quota, affecting traffic in central Delhi.

The Railways said it has examined the list of 184 'PwD' candidates in the 10 railway zones submitted for jobs, which was later, found that no one had secured the more than 28 per cent marks, which is a requirement to qualify the selection procedure.

Manoj Pandey, Member, Personnel in the Railway Board, said that representatives of the railways met with the protesters several times to know their grievances. One of their essential demands is to merge vacancies for different types of Divisions which comes under the PwD category and to recruit candidates for the vacant posts.

He said the ministry is considering some 'PwD' candidates who have applied for only one disability (mainly disability related to mobility), even though they are disabled under several categories. They are therefore eligible for consideration under the multi-disability (MD) quota.

Under the existing rules, one per cent posts for four types of persons with disabilities are reserved under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Pandey said that in the recruitment process, panels have been formed according to the zone for 55,340 candidates out of 63,202 notified vacancies. The remaining panels will be formed by the end of this year. After the formation of the panel, it is not technically possible to accept the demands of the agitators to change the zone.