  Air Force Common Admission Test AFCAT to be held in October: Check exam dates, training duration time

Air Force Common Admission Test AFCAT to be held in October: Check exam dates, training duration time

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) exam 2020 will be held on October 3 and 4. AFCAT is held twice a year, generally in February and August, however, this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the exam was deferred and will now be conducted in October.

September 03, 2020
Air Force entrance exam to be held in October.

The exam will be conducted for: 

  • Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch 
  • Permanent Commission (PC) 
  • Short Service Commission (SSC) Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Once the candidates are selected, they will undergo the training session at Air Force Academy Dundihal in Hyderabad.

Commission wise duration of training 

  • Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch — 74 weeks
  • Permanent Commission (PC) — 74 weeks
  • Short Service Commission (SSC) Ground Duty Technical — 74 weeks 
  • Ground Duty Non-Technical — 54 weeks 

