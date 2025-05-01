Jharkhand: One more suspected international terror operative held in Dhanbad The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state had arrested four people allegedly linked to several terrorist organisations from the same district on April 26.

Another individual allegedly linked to an international terror outfit was arrested in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, officials said Thursday.

The state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended 33-year-old Ammar Yashar from the Shamsher Nagar area in Bhuli on Wednesday, days after four others with suspected terror links were arrested from the same district on April 26.

Connection with Hizb ut-Tahrir

Yashar is believed to be connected to Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), a banned pan-Islamist group active in several countries, including India. According to the ATS, a search of his mobile phone uncovered several suspicious documents linked to related to banned organisations.

In the statement, the ATS said Yashar revealed during interrogation that he was previously associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM), for which he was arrested in Jodhpur in 2014 and sent to jail.

"After serving about 10 years in prison, he was released on bail in May 2024. Subsequently, he came in contact with Ayan Javed in Dhanbad and several other accused individuals, and was involved with the banned organization HuT (Hizb ut-Tahrir)," it stated.

Ayan (21) along with Gulfam Hasan (21), Md Shahzad Alam (20) and Shabnam Pravin (20) were arrested following raids in Dhanbad on April 26.

Jharkhand ATS had received a tip-off that some individuals associated with HuT, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), ISIS and other terrorist organisations are trying to recruit youths, the statement said.

