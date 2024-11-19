Silli Assembly Election: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto faces stiff competition from his long-time JMM rival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Silli Assembly Election 2024: Sudesh Mahto Vs Amit Mahto.

Silli Assembly Election 2024: The Silli Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The constituency has emerged as a key battleground in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections as All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) party chief Sudesh Mahto is seeking his fifth term and second consecutive victory.

Silli Assembly Election: Sudesh Mahto Vs Amit Mahto

The AJSU chief will be facing stiff competition from his long-time rival and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Amit Mahto, in the upcoming assembly elections. The JMM leader, who defeated Sudesh Mahto in 2014, has been a formidable challenger, having previously posed significant hurdles during the 2005 elections as well.

Adding to the intense competition is Devendra Nath Mahto from the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, who has gained prominence with a campaign focused on employment generation and local resident policies. The electoral field is diverse in the constituency, with 15 candidates, including representatives from parties such as the People Party of India, Bharat Adivasi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jharkhand Party, and JMM (Ulgulan), along with seven independent candidates.

When will Silli vote?

The Silli constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

Silli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Silli will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 other constituencies in Jharkhand.

Silli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In 2019, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat. He got 83,700 votes with a vote share of 52.74%. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Seema Devi got 63,505 votes (40.01%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat with a margin of 45,673 votes (38.99%). He defeated JVM candidate Amit Kumar, who got 37,966 votes (32.41%). Congress candidate Keshav Mahto Kamlesh stood third with 7,348 votes (6.27%).