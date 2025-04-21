Jharkhand: Nine Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bokaro The Jharkhand Police, in collaboration with the CRPF and armed with precise intelligence from the Intelligence Bureau and local authorities, successfully executed a decisive operation, which also resulted in the recovery of arms.

Bokaro:

In a major operation on Monday morning, at least nine Naxals were killed during an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. As per officials, the gunfight began around 5:30 am in the Lugu Hills area under Lalpania police station limits and is still underway. Security forces launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxal elements in the region, they added.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which six Naxals were killed and two INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR)and a pistol were seized, the officials said. No injuries have been reported among the security personnel, they said. The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

11 Maoist bunkers demolished

Earlier on April 14, the security forces demolished as many as 11 bunkers of Maoists and seized seven improvised explosives devices (IED) planted by the red rebels in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a senior police officer said.

CRPF and Jharkhand Police, during a joint operation, detected two IEDs in a forest area near Bakrabeda village under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said, adding the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

