Jharkhand BJP leader shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi, accused arrested after police encounter Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers held a protest and raised slogans against the state government. Political leaders also criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the worsening law and order situation in the state.

In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Tiger was shot dead in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Wednesday. He was a former Zila Parishad member. The incident occurred at the city's Kanke Chowk wherein criminals shot Tiger in broad daylight and fled the scene. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and rushed Anil Tiger to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the police launched an operation and arrested an accused in the case after an encounter. "An accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger has been arrested after an encounter. He has been shot in the thigh. After he was identified, police teams started chasing him. On seeing the police team, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him and arrested him," SSP Ranchi said. The investigation into the murder is ongoing," the senior officer stated.

Political reactions on incident

The brutal killing has sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders and workers, who staged protests and raised slogans against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government. Several political figures have come forward to condemn the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand, with criticism mounting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal condemned the Jharkhand government, saying since Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government has been formed in Jharkhand, the criminal activities have increased. "Since their government has been formed in Jharkhand, the criminal activities have increased. The police administration has failed as they are busy looting the lands and coal and are unable to maintain law and order. Hemant Soren should tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister," Jaiswal said.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth also attacked Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government saying that the rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand. "The whole of Jharkhand including Ranchi is in the grip of criminals. The rule of law has collapsed and criminals have a free hand. Law and order has completely collapsed. We will come out on the streets tomorrow morning and protest strongly against this crime and this dishonest government. the criminals have fled from Uttar Pradesh. women are safe, businessmen are safe. why? Because there is fear, there is the Yogi model. Implement the Yogi model only, and then crime will stop," Seth said.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto further criticized Hemant Soren's government, claiming that the morale of criminals has increased in the state. "The morale of criminals has increased in the state. The criminal activities in Ranchi have increased. We are standing with the family of BJP leader Anil Tiger," Mahto said.

Ranchi Bandh today in protest

The BJP Ranchi Mahanagar has called for a 'Ranchi Bandh' on Thursday (March 27) from 8 am to 5 pm, following the directive of the state leadership in protest against the incident. In a press release, it was stated that to ensure the success of the Bandh, BJP workers should coordinate with fellow party members in their respective mandals and gather at key intersections with the support of their colleagues and the general public. They have also been urged to play a crucial role in enforcing a peaceful shutdown across the city.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Clash breaks out between two groups during Ram Navami procession in Hazaribagh