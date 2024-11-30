Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

A Naxalite was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, authorities reported. The encounter occurred in Tomrom village, located in the Tebo police station area, following a tip-off regarding the presence of members from the banned militant group, the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

The deceased was identified as Radung Bodra, also known as Lamboo, who was the 'area commander' of PLFI in the region. He hails from Jikilata village in the Bandgaon police station area. Police Superintendent Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that Lamboo was a wanted criminal, with 29 pending cases across West Singhbhum and Khunti districts.

The police had received intelligence on Friday that Lamboo and several of his associates were spotted in the Tebo forest area, where they were believed to be planning an operation. In response, a special operations team was deployed to the location.

When the security forces approached, the Naxalites opened fire from the banks of the Roro river, prompting the police to return fire in self-defense. The militants, however, retreated quickly, taking advantage of the dense forest terrain and surrounding hills.

After the gunfight, police recovered Lamboo's body, along with a cache of arms and ammunition. The items seized included two pistols, four live 7.65 mm cartridges, two empty cartridges, a receipt book from PLFI, seven mobile phones, and ten SIM cards.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and police operations in the region remain ongoing as part of efforts to curb Naxalite activities in Jharkhand.