Shocking: Man locks ailing mother at home, goes to Mahakumbh with wife, children and in-laws

Kumbh Mela 2025: A man in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand allegedly locked his ailing mother inside their home and went to Prayagraj with his wife, children, and in-laws to take a holy dip in Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, police said on Thursday.

The police rescued the 65-year-old woman from a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter in Subhash Nagar Colony, under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station, on Wednesday.

Woman was locked in the home since Monday

The woman had been locked inside the house since Monday and survived only on Chura (flattened rice). Neighbors became aware of her situation when she cried out in hunger for help, the police said.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said, "The elderly woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was locked by her son, Akhilesh Kumar, in his CCL quarter since Monday. Kumar along with his family went to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She was rescued on Wednesday after her daughter informed police."

Prasad said that Kumar is a CCL employee.

Police rescued woman after breaking the lock

According to another police officer, Kumar told the police that his mother was unwell and that they had traveled to Prayagraj only after making all necessary arrangements for her food and water.

The woman's daughter, Chandni Devi, who lives about five kilometers away in Kahubera, said she learned about her mother's situation through a phone call from neighbors. "Police rescued her after breaking the lock. The neighbours immediately gave her food. She was also given medicines and admitted to CCL hospital," Devi told reporters.

Devi said her brother Akhilesh Kumar got a job in CCL on compassionate grounds and he has been working as a Shovel operator in the Argada area of CCL in the Ramgarh district.

