Eight killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih within 24 hours The first incident took place late on Tuesday night which left six dead while the other incident on Wednesday morning left two dead.

At least eight people lost their lives in two separate tragic road accidents in Jharkhand's Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday. In one of the accident cases, six people were killed in the Madhuban police station area of Giridih late on Tuesday night after their vehicle collided with a motorcycle and then rammed into a tree near Latkato forests.

Dumri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad said, "Six people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a motorcycle and then rammed into a roadside tree near Latkato forest in Madhuban police station area late on Tuesday night."

In a separate incident, two other people were killed after their motorcycle rammed into an electric pole early on Wednesday, the police official said.

(With PTI Inputs)