Bus carrying Mahakumbh devotees catches fire in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, check details

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying devotees to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from Ranchi caught fire near a village in Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday. However, none of the 35 pilgrims on board were injured in the incident that took place close to Hesagarha village along National Highway-33 around 1 am, Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parameshwar Prasad said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered multiple injuries while jumping off the bus, and he has been admitted to a local hospital, Prasad said.

"All the devotees are safe as they succeeded in coming out of the bus in time. The exact cause of the fire is being examined," he said. According to a passenger, the driver stopped the vehicle after a burning smell was detected in the bus.