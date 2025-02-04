Jharkhand: Two women killed, five injured as street light pole falls on auto-rickshaw in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

A tragic incident occurred near Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, on Tuesday when a high mast street light pole fell onto an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the death of two women and injuries to five others. The incident took place near a toll plaza in the Nagri police station area, about 18 kilometres from Ranchi. According to police reports, the lighting tower suddenly detached from its base and crashed into the auto-rickshaw, which was carrying around eight passengers at the time.

Nagri police station in-charge, Abhishek Rai, confirmed the incident, stating that two women died on the spot, and five others were injured. The injured individuals were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rai mentioned that an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. Residents have expressed outrage, accusing the authorities of negligence, claiming that the tower was not installed properly, which led to its collapse.

The quick response of residents and the police is credited with preventing further casualties, as the situation could have been much worse. This tragic incident highlights concerns about the maintenance and safety of public infrastructure.

In a separate report from the state, two members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered to the police in the Latehar district on Tuesday. The two individuals, Pappu Saw and Chandan Prasad, reportedly turned themselves in at the office of the Latehar Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav. The police stated that both men had been involved in criminal activities across various police stations, including Balumath, Chandwa, and Latehar, and had been wanted in several cases.