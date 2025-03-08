Jharkhand: NTPC DGM shot dead in broad daylight in Hazaribagh The NTPC DGM was shot on his way to work and was declared dead on being taken to the hospital. The reason behind the murder is yet to be found.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Deputy General Manager Kumar Gaurav was shot dead on Saturday in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. According to the information received, the incident happened in the morning when unknown shooters fired three rounds on DGM Gaurav. He died during the treatment in Hazaribagh's Arogya Hospital. This incident happened near Fataha in Hazaribagh's Katkamdag police station area.

NTPC officers question security

Soon after the incident several employees of NTPC reached Arogyam hospital and raised questions on the safety and security. Police is investigating the incident and Hazaribagh SP reached the spot to find out further details on the matter.

(Reported by Munnu Singh)