Jharkhand likely to get new Vande Bharat Express from Tatanagar to Varanasi: Check expected launch date After the Vande Bharat Express train is launched between Tatanagar and Varanasi, the travel time for the 600-kilometre journey will be reduced to just a few hours and the train will offer faster journey for passengers.

Vande Bharat Express: Here comes a big update for the commuters in Jharkhand. The state is likely to receive another new Vande Bharat Express in a boost to rail connectivity between Tatanagar and Varanasi. The Indian Railways has started preparations to begin the high-speed train service by July 2025, a report by Live Hindustan claimed.

After the train is launched, the travel time for the 600-kilometre journey will be reduced to just a few hours and the train will offer faster and more comfortable journey for passengers.

Ahead of the launch of the new train, Tatanagar Railway Station’s Washing Line No. 3 has been upgraded with high-tension power supply facilities. This facility as the report stated will be used for cleaning of the Vande Bharat train coaches. Apart from this, new Galvanized Iron Pipes (GI pipes) are being installed to support maintenance work.

Even as the Indian Railways officials have not confirmed the new route, the report suggested that the Railway Board has started working on launching a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train between Tatanagar and Varanasi.

The train passengers must be knowing that the Vande Bharat Express trains run from Tatanagar to Patna (Bihar) and Berhampur (Odisha), while the Ranchi–Howrah (since September 2023) and Rourkela–Howrah (starting September 2024) Vande Bharat trains operate through Tatanagar six days a week.

Now, the new Vande Bharat Express train service to Varanasi is expected to benefit passengers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, especially since there’s currently no daily train between Tatanagar and Varanasi .