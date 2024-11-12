Jharkhand Assembly election first phase: List of constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2024: Amid tight security, voting for the first phase of elections is all set to take place in Jharkhand on Wednesday. Returning Officer for Ranchi Assembly constituency Utkarsh Kumar said that the mock poll will begin at 5.30 am after which polling will commence.

"Polling parties for all 374 polling booths have gathered here to collect polling material. Later, they will leave for their respective booths in GPS-tracked vehicles. The mock poll will begin at 5.30 am, after which polling will start. All basic facilities including drinking water, toilets, and web-casting facilities are available at all polling stations. All preparations are in place for polling. Security and CAPF deployed at polling stations. All rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission are being followed."

Voting in 43 constituencies is scheduled for tomorrow while the second phase is scheduled for November 20 in the remaining 38 constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

In total, 15,344 polling stations have been set up across the state. Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. A total of 683 contenders, including 73 women, competed for seats in this phase.

The 43 constituencies include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.

List of constituencies going to polls in Jharkhand Phase 1:

1. Kodarma

2. Barkatha

3. Barhi

4. Barkagaon

5. Hazaribagh

6. Simaria (SC)

7. Chatra (SC)

8. Baharagora

9. Ghatsila (ST)

10. Potka (ST)

11. Jugsalai (SC)

12. Jamshedpur East

13. Jamshedpur West

14. Ichagarh

15. Seraikella (ST)

16. Chaibasa (ST)

17. Majhgaon (ST)

18. Jaganathpur (ST)

19. Manoharpur (ST)

20. Chakradharpur (ST)

21. Kharsawan (ST)

22. Tamar (ST)

23. Torpa (ST)

24. Khunti (ST)

25. Ranchi

26. Hatia

27. Kanke (SC)

28. Mandar (ST)

29. Sisai (ST)

30. Gumla (ST)

31. Bishunpur (ST)

32. Simdega (ST)

33. Kolebira (ST)

34. Lohardaga (ST)

35. Manika (ST)

36. Latehar (SC)

37. Panki

38. Daltonganj

39. Bishrampur

40. Chhatarpur (SC)

41. Hussainabad

42. Garhwa

43. Bhawanathpur