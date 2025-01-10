Raghubar Das, former Jharkhand CM, rejoins BJP, says 'party will return to power in state soon'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raghubar Das rejoined BJP.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Friday rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted the party will return to power in Jharkhand. He had previously resigned from his position as the governor of Odisha on December 24 to re-enter active politics, following the party's defeat in the assembly elections, where it was unable to unseat the JNM-led coalition from power in the state.

Das was given a warm welcome at the BJP's state headquarters in the presence of the party's state unit president Babulal Marandi, working president Ravindra Rai, Union minister Sanjay Seth, and hundreds of supporters. Speaking on the occasion, Das said that he was happy to take the membership of the party for the second time since 1980 and he would serve the people.

He had to quit the party after assuming the position of the Odisha governor in 2023. "In the 2024 assembly polls, all party members, right from the state president to booth level workers, made their honest effort but we did not get the desired results. We should not be disheartened by the results. We will come back soon," Das said.

2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections

The party faced a major setback in the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections, managing to win only 21 seats, despite an all-out blitz. The JMM-led alliance stormed to power for the second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

"People of Jharkhand have given their mandate to the alliance government. We respect the mandate and hope the government will fulfill the promises made to the people. We will give two-three months to them to fulfill their promises. If the government fails to do it, we will launch our struggle on the streets," he said.

Das, who was the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014-2019, was appointed the governor of Odisha on October 18, 2023 after the party's defeat in the 2019 assembly polls in the state.

Das had joined the BJP as a worker and then gradually rose through the party ranks before getting the first break when he was nominated as party candidate from Jamshedpur (East) in the 1995 assembly elections in undivided Bihar.

He went on to win the seat five times. He became a minister for the first time in the Babulal Marandi government after the creation of Jharkhand and got berths in the subsequent two governments led by Arjun Munda, before becoming the deputy chief minister in the Shibu Soren-led government in 2009.

(With PTI inputs)