Dumka Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Dumka Assembly Election 2024: The Dumka Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 10 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a Scheduled Tribes (STs) seat. It is situated in Dumka district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Dumka (ST) Parliament Seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the main parties in the constituency. Hemant Soren from the JMM currently represents the Dumka seat and was elected from the Dumka constituency in the 2019 elections.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 165,820 voters in the Dumka constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 83,310 were male and 81,723 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 743 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumka in 2019 was 272 (262 men and 10 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dumka constituency was 1,56,239. Out of this, 79,405 voters were male and 75,900 were female voters. There were 911 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumka in 2014 was 215 (156 men and 59 women).

The Dumka constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 20.

The result for Dumka will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

