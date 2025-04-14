Jharkhand: Several women injured after clash between two groups during procession in Hazaribagh | VIDEO The situation quickly worsened as stone-pelting occurred, and some individuals set fire to straw piles. Authorities responded by increasing security in the area, with the police confirming that the situation is now under control.

Violence broke out in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Sunday during a religious procession, leaving several women injured and creating widespread tension in the region. The incident occurred during the Mahayajna procession when stones were thrown near the Tarbechwa mosque. The unexpected attack led to injuries, particularly among women, which prompted locals to block the GT Road in protest.

As per details, the procession (Shobha Yatra) was making its way through the area when stones were hurled from a gathering of another community. The sudden attack resulted in injuries to several women. As chaos ensued, miscreants also set nearby structures on fire.. Angered by the violence, people blocked the GT Road and demanded swift action. To restore peace, a heavy police force was deployed in the area, and the blockade was eventually cleared after the police intervened.

The disturbance originated in Jharkhand’s Barkattha block, specifically in Jhrujuri village, where the procession clashed with another community. In the aftermath, miscreants set a house on fire, destroyed belongings, and set motorcycles ablaze. They also placed straw in the streets and set it on fire, with the flames visible from a distance. The destruction and arson caused panic throughout the village.

When police arrived to control the situation, they spent over three hours negotiating with the villagers. Despite the tension, the situation has now been brought under control with increased security in place. The Superintendent of Police (SP) assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence, and an investigation is underway.

Stone pelting incident last month

Earlier on March 26, a scuffle and stone pelting had taken place between two groups during Mangla Julus (procession) as part of the Ram Navami celebration at Jhanda Chowk of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, as per officials. Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribagh, had said, "One group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting. But it did not escalate as the forces deployed there took control of the situation. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control."

(Inputs from Munnu Singh)

