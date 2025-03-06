BJP MLAs demand pension hike for widows, PwDs in Jharkhand Assembly, stage walk-out Seeking a reply from the JMM-led government to their demand, BPP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and then staged a walk-out.

Jharkhand Assembly session on Thursday witnessed fierce protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs. The legislators demanded a hike in the pension so that these people get financial assistance at par with beneficiaries of the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' and demanded an increase in the pension of widows and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The BJP legislators trooped into the well of the House, seeking a reply from the JMM-led government to their demand, and later staged a walk-out. The government assured the agitating members that it would consider the demand.

BJP MLAs question government

They asked the government whether it intended to raise the pension amount of widows, physically challenged persons and elderly people at par with the beneficiaries of 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, the government provides Rs 2,500 per month to women beneficiaries in the age group of 18 and 50 years.

BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Tiwary first raised the issue during question hour. Replying to this, scheduled caste, tribe and backward class welfare minister Chamra Linda said 'Maiyan Samman' and pension are two different programmes.

"Maiyan Samman is a government's women empowerment programme, while the pension scheme is run under the Centre-state share arrrangement.There are complications in increasing the pension amount. If the Centre increases its share, we will also hike our share," Linda said.

Tiwary said the population of widows in Jharkhand is around 2.85 lakh, while the number of physically challenged persons is around 72,000. "They receive only Rs 1,000 a month, while 'Maiyan Samman' Yajana beneficiaries monthly receive Rs 2,500.

Interestingly, cooks in schools and health sahiyas (assistants) get monthly remuneration of Rs 2,000, which is lower than the benefit of Maiyan Samman scheme," Tiwary said.

Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon also urged the government to address the alleged disparity. State minister Sudivya Kumar said that the government would soon increase the remuneration of cooks and health sahiyas to Rs 3,000.

BJP MLA Shatrughan Mahto again brought up the issue in a starred question.

Dhanwar MLA and Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said widows and physically challenged persons should get a pension, which should be at par with the benefits of 'Maiyan Samman Yoajana'.

"I want to ask the government if it is in favour or not of the pension hike." Replying to this, parliamentary affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that they would study the pension system of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh and then will consider the demand.

BJP legislators sought a specific reply from the government if it would increase the pension amount of widows and physically challenged persons.

Subsequently, they trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government. Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged them to go back to their seats as the government assured them to consider the matter. The BJP legislators, however, continued to create a ruckus in the assembly and then walked out of the House.

(PTI)