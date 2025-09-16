Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume from tomorrow, subject to weather conditions The Vaishno Devi Yatra is set to resume on September 17, 2025, after being suspended due to a landslide and adverse weather conditions, with the shrine board urging devotees to stay updated on the situation.

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, is set to resume on September 17, 2025 (Wednesday), according to an announcement from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB). The resumption of the yatra will depend on favourable weather conditions. In a post on X, the Shrine Board advised devotees to stay updated through official communication channels for any further developments.

The pilgrimage had been suspended on August 26, 2025, following a major landslide that occurred just hours before, blocking the route to the shrine. The devastating landslide claimed the lives of 34 pilgrims and left 20 others injured, prompting the suspension of the yatra for safety reasons.

Earlier, the shrine board had planned to resume the pilgrimage on September 14, but continuous rains along the route and at the sanctum sanctorum led to safety concerns, forcing the board to extend the suspension period. This decision sparked protests from some devotees who were eager to resume the yatra. A group of pilgrims staged a protest at the Katra base camp, demanding that the pilgrimage be allowed to resume immediately. Some even attempted to break the security cordon and proceed on the pilgrimage in defiance of the shrine board's directive.

In response to these protests, the shrine board clarified that safety remains a top priority, and the yatra would only resume once weather conditions improve.

The decision to restart the yatra comes after significant challenges, including the tragic landslide and persistent adverse weather conditions. The shrine board has urged devotees to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when the pilgrimage resumes. The board also emphasised that it will continue to monitor weather conditions closely to ensure the safety of all pilgrims.

As devotees eagerly await the reopening of the sacred pilgrimage, the SMVDSB is working diligently to ensure that the yatra can proceed smoothly while minimising any potential risks posed by the weather. The resumption of the Vaishno Devi Yatra is expected to bring relief to many who have been waiting to visit the shrine after the tragic events of late August.

