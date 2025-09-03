Jammu and Kashmir weather: Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag declared flood-hit, IMD warns of heavy rains Jammu and Kashmir weather: All people are advised to remain alert and stay indoors. The weather office said the water level is expected to rise in the coming hours as heavy rains are expected to persist until evening.

Srinagar:

The IMD on Wednesday issued heavy rain alert for South Kashmir and declared Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag districts as flood-affected areas. In the wake of heavy rains in these areas, all people are advised to remain alert and stay indoors. The weather office said the water level is expected to rise in the coming hours as heavy rains are expected to persist until evening.

In the meantime, the water level in rivers and streams of Kashmir has started rising due to rainfall across the valley, which has led to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges closed in Jammu and Kashmir

The authorities also announced closure of schools and colleges across the valley for the day as weatherman has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours, they said.

Although Jhelum river and it's tributaries have been flowing significantly below the danger mark, the water level in the water bodies at various places in south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, has risen by three feet since the rainfall began on Tuesday, the officials said.

Downpour over the past 24 hours has resulted in closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides and shooting stones at multiple locations.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for all vehicles

"The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for all types of vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging at multiple locations," the officials said.

Due to heavy rains and subsequent landslides, Jammu-Srinagar national highway is among 11 roads closed in the Jammu region on Wednesday, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded en route.

Efforts are underway to clear the highways

The men and machines of multiple clearance organisations are battling heavy rains and flashfloods to clear the highways and roads in the region to make them trafficable.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for traffic following landslides, washing away of road patches, mudslides, and boulders sliding off slopes after heavy rains at several places on the 250-km road linking the valley to the rest of the country.

Besides this, important highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, Simthan-Anantnag road and Mughal Road are shut for traffic in view of landslides and as a precautionary measure amid heavy rains.