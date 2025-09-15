Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Reasi district, no casualties reported A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district caused sudden flooding and panic, but fortunately, no casualties or significant damage were reported.

Srinagar:

A cloudburst struck Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, causing sudden flooding and panic among residents of the area. The incident occurred in the Madi village of Poni Tehsil, where the heavy rainfall and rapid water accumulation led to widespread fear, especially in the hilly areas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and officials confirmed that no significant damage to life or property occurred.

Sudden flooding and panic among villagers

According to a tribal villager, the event unfolded with a loud, explosion-like noise, followed by flash floods that submerged homes in a matter of minutes. The villager recounted, "Around 3 a.m. on Monday, we heard a loud sound and soon our homes were flooded with water. We rushed to higher ground with our children to save ourselves." The authorities were quick to respond, and police teams arrived on the scene to assess the situation. Despite the alarming flooding, officials confirmed that no lives were lost or injuries reported.

Roads blocked by landslides and debris

While no human casualties were reported, the cloudburst triggered landslides that blocked local roads with heavy mud and debris. The Public Works Department (PWD) was promptly mobilized to clear the affected roads using machinery, ensuring that transportation and relief efforts could continue.

Previous cloudburst incident in Kishtwar

This cloudburst incident in Reasi follows a similar event that occurred earlier in Kishtwar district, where flash floods caused widespread destruction. In the Warwan Valley of Kishtwar, nearly 190 homes were damaged and 45 livestock were killed in the aftermath of a cloudburst. Relief agencies, including the district administration, launched large-scale rescue and rehabilitation efforts, distributing food and essential supplies to affected families.

The District Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, visited the affected areas and announced the provision of one month’s worth of rations for the affected families. Additionally, the Red Cross distributed relief materials in the region. While the cloudburst caused significant destruction, there were no casualties in the Warwan Valley incident, which occurred on August 26.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration continues to monitor weather conditions and assist affected residents in the aftermath of these incidents.