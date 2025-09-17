Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes amid chants of 'Jai Mata Di' weeks after devastating landslide | Video The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the human loss.

Jammu:

Amid chants of 'Jai Mata Di,' the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills resumed on Wednesday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The yatra had been suspended for 22 days following a devastating landslide that claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had announced the reopening of the yatra this morning, subject to favourable weather conditions. The decision brought relief and joy to many devotees who had been waiting in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims heading to the shrine.

Yatra began at 6 am from both the routes

Hundreds of devotees gathered at the Banganga Darshani gate, the starting point of the yatra, in the early hours of Wednesday, expressing joy and relief as the pilgrimage resumed.

Shrine board officials said the yatra began at 6 am from both the routes leading to the hilltop shrine after a temporary suspension necessitated by inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track leading to the shrine.

Pilgrims have been advised to carry valid identification, stick to designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff. Officials added that Radio Frequency Identity Card (RFID)-based tracking remains mandatory to ensure transparency and traceability.

The shrine board expressed its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension. "The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience and the board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage," an official said.

Pilgrims express happiness

"We are extremely happy that the yatra has resumed. We reached the base camp from Pune two days ago and it was a difficult wait but we were sure that we are going to have a 'darshan' before returning to our home town," said a woman pilgrim, part of a group from Maharashtra.

The pilgrims termed the resumption of the yatra as a very special day and said, "visiting the shrine is a blessing, and we thank the officials for making this possible."

The shrine board has urged all pilgrims to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and stay updated through official communication channels.

With the path now declared safe, the pilgrimage is expected to see a large number of devotees in the coming days, especially during the upcoming Navratri, scheduled to start from September 22 till October 1.

The pilgrimage had been suspended on August 26, just hours before a massive landslide struck the route to the shrine, resulting in 34 deaths and injuries to 20 others.

