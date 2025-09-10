Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after nine days, traffic restored following massive landslides The Jammu-Srinagar highway has reopened after being closed for nine days following heavy rains and landslides. Authorities built a diversion road to restore traffic, while other routes like the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri and Sinthan roads have also reopened.

Srinagar:

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after being shut for nine consecutive days. The 270-kilometre highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country had remained blocked since August 26 due to flash floods, heavy rains and multiple landslides. Although it reopened briefly on August 30, it was closed again which had left the road blocked for a total of 14 days.

Diversion built to clear traffic

An official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said, "Heavy intermittent rains affected works. From September 7, work resumed on a war footing and a 300-metre diversion road was built, which allowed us to restore traffic today." Vehicle movement is now taking place smoothly, the official confirmed.

Landslides create massive challenges

On September 2, a landslide measuring nearly 550x300 metres hit the highway near Thard-Jakheni in Udhampur, burying the stretch under heavy debris. The NHAI said officials and hundreds of workers worked round the clock despite rains, mud and repeated disruptions to reopen the road. This section was described as one of the most difficult stretches to restore.

Other roads also reopened

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, which was blocked by a landslide in the Zojila belt, has also reopened along with the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road. Traffic is moving smoothly on the Mughal Road connecting Jammu’s Poonch with Kashmir's Shopian, while the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar road continues to remain closed due to fresh landslides.

Impact on pilgrimage and supplies

Officials said efforts are underway to clear stranded vehicles, including trucks carrying essential supplies to the Kashmir Valley, Doda and Kishtwar. However, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills remains suspended for the 16th straight day. Meanwhile, the closure of highways and other regional roads left more than 4,000 vehicles stranded at multiple locations in Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Kashmir Valley, Punjab, Kathua and Samba. Notably, recent floods and landslides have also damaged close to 12,000 kilometres of road across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

