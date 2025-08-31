Vaishno Devi Yatra: Katra admin orders immediate evacuation of hotels in sensitive zones amid landslide risk The Katra administration orders the immediate evacuation of hotels and establishments in sensitive zones near the Vaishno Devi shrine amid landslide risks and ongoing yatra suspension.

Srinagar:

In light of ongoing safety concerns for pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the Katra administration has issued urgent orders to evacuate all hotels and commercial establishments located in sensitive areas of the region. The decision comes as the pilgrimage remains suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to continued bad weather and the aftermath of a deadly landslide. The yatra was halted on August 26 after a landslide near Adhkuwari killed 34 pilgrims and injured several others.

Evacuation order for vulnerable zones

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Piyush Dhotra issued an official directive mandating the immediate evacuation of all commercial establishments, including hotels and guesthouses, situated between Asia Chowk and Balini Bridge, and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodi. The SDM cited heavy rainfall, ongoing landslides, and road subsidence in the area as major risk factors.

“In recent days, there have been large-scale landslides, especially near the Balini Bridge and Shan Mandir in Kadmal. Additionally, several roads have sunk, making these zones highly vulnerable to future landslides and damage,” the order stated.

Structures declared unsafe

The administration emphasized that due to the current situation, all commercial structures located along the mentioned routes are now deemed unsafe. With a high influx of devotees expected in Katra during the pilgrimage season, ensuring the structural integrity of these establishments is now critical.

“To protect human life and ensure the safety of pilgrims, a thorough assessment of these structures is necessary,” said SDM Dhotra.

Strict action for non-compliance

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, the SDM has ordered the evacuation of these premises with immediate effect. These establishments will remain shut until they obtain a safety clearance certificate from the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), Katra.

Violation of this order will invite strict legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

The administration's swift action highlights growing concerns over public safety in the wake of continuing landslides and unstable weather conditions in the Trikuta Hills region.