Suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri: Search operation underway after four suspects spotted Search operation is underway after four suspicious persons were seen in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajouri (J&K):

Security forces have launched a search operation in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir after four suspects were spotted in the area. Security agencies, along with army personnel, are actively combing the area to identify and capture the suspects, while also ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Further details are awaited as the search continues.​

The search operation was launched following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Terrorist hideout was busted in J-K's Kupwara

Earlier, security forces had uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir during a major operation on Saturday, recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

The security forces had received specific intelligence, based on which a search operation was launched in the forest area of ​​​​Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil area of ​​​​Kupwara district in North Kashmir. During this operation, the security forces found a terrorist hideout and successfully demolished it. According to officials, a huge amount of arms and ammunition was recovered from this hideout.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included 5 AK-47 rifles, 8 AK-47 magazines, 1 pistol and its magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 bullets, one round of bullets of 1 pistol and 50 rounds of M4 bullets.

Police officials described it as a major success, as this action dealt a major blow to the activities of terrorists. This operation has taken place at a time when attacks on civilians and security forces by terrorists have increased in the Kashmir Valley.

